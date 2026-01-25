City Offices Close for Winter Weather

“The Fredericksburg City Government will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26,” City of Fredericksburg Government announced. “Curbside trash and recycling collections have been canceled for the day. Services will resume on your next normally scheduled day.”

“All courts are CLOSED on Monday, January 26,” the City of Fredericksburg Government stated, adding that General District Court, Circuit Court and Clerk’s Office, and Juvenile and Domestic Courts are affected.

City officials said multiple services and facilities will be closed due to winter weather, including Fredericksburg City Public Schools, the Fredericksburg Public Library, the Dorothy Hart Community Center, FXBGO!, and the Eagle Express Service. The Visitor Center and regional landfill will also close on Monday.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.