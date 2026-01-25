A man was arrested in Spotsylvania County following a tip about child sexual abuse material.

Deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit executed a search warrant on January 22 at a home on Wilderness Park Drive after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say they seized multiple electronic devices containing images of child sexual abuse. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with six counts related to possession and distribution of child pornography. He is being held without bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information or suspicions of child abuse to contact law enforcement or child protection agencies.

Here’s the full press release:

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick

Spotsylvania County, VA – On January 22, 2026 the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Wilderness Park Drive, located in Spotsylvania County, due to receiving a Cybertip from the Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in reference to an account that was involved with Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Multiple electronic devices were seized, containing images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Leonard Joseph Krol of Spotsylvania County, VA, was arrested and charged with 6 counts of § 18.2-374.1:1. Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography. Krol was held on no bond. Currently, the investigation is still ongoing. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Virginia State Police Taskforce (NOVA-DC ICAC). ICAC, which is a national network of law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that helps state and local agencies respond to online child exploitation and other crimes. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the NOVA-DC ICAC Taskforce, works in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding online accounts where images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) are being uploaded, stored, and shared. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation. If you believe a child is being abused, please contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below, the Spotsylvania County Department of Social Services at 540-507-7898, Virginia CPS State Hotline at (804) 786-8536/Out-of-state: (800) 552-7096, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) https://report.cybertip.org or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). As a community, it is up to us to keep our children safe.

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