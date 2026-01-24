YouTube Update: What you need to know as the storm forecast shifts

In a live update on Potomac Local News’ YouTube channel, I broke down major changes in the winter storm forecast, including growing concerns about ice, dangerous cold, and the potential for extended power outages across our region.

Key Takeaways

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 9:09 a.m.

Where: Potomac Local News YouTube Live

The forecast has changed: Snow totals are trending down in some areas, but ice accumulation is now a bigger concern—especially south of Route 50, including Manassas, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg.

Snow totals are trending down in some areas, but ice accumulation is now a bigger concern—especially south of Route 50, including Manassas, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg. State officials say stay home: Virginia is urging residents to stay off the roads for the duration of the storm to allow VDOT and first responders to do their jobs.

Virginia is urging residents to stay off the roads for the duration of the storm to allow VDOT and first responders to do their jobs. Power outages possible: Stafford County officials warn that significant ice buildup could lead to multi-day power outages if lines and poles are damaged.

Stafford County officials warn that significant ice buildup could lead to multi-day power outages if lines and poles are damaged. Extreme cold: Prolonged frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills will make this storm more hazardous and slow recovery efforts.

Prolonged frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills will make this storm more hazardous and slow recovery efforts. Help is available: Emergency shelter resources are being activated in Fredericksburg for residents who need a warm place to stay.

Full Coverage

This storm is not moving quickly—but it is changing. New guidance from the National Weather Service shows a shift from what was expected to be a major snowstorm to a more complex and potentially more dangerous mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

During the live update, I shared an email I received from Stafford County Community Engagement Program Manager Shannon Eubanks after she participated in a state-level call with public information officials from across Virginia.

In that message, she warned that the state is asking residents to stay off the roads once the storm begins and emphasized the seriousness of the ice threat.

“If we get more than a half inch of ice, we will be looking at a multi-day power outage scenario,” she wrote, noting that utility crews may need to replace not just lines, but poles and other infrastructure.

I also walked through the National Weather Service’s latest winter storm warning, which highlights heavy mixed precipitation and the potential for significant icing south of Route 50—squarely in Potomac Local News’ coverage area.

Beyond the precipitation itself, the cold is a major factor. Wind chills are expected to drop into dangerous territory and remain there for days, increasing the risk of exposure and complicating power restoration efforts if outages occur.

For residents in Fredericksburg, Mica Ministries plans to open an emergency snow shelter at Fredericksburg Baptist Church after its community dinner on Saturday, Jan. 24. The shelter will remain open day and night through the storm. More information is available at micahfredericksburg.org.

We will continue to update PotomacLocal.com as long as conditions allow. If you safely capture photos or see conditions changing in your neighborhood, you can email them to [email protected] or share them on our social media pages.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.