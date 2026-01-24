What To Do If Your Power Goes Out

If your power goes out at home, knowing who to call and where to look for updates can save time and reduce frustration during outages affecting Prince William County, Manassas, and the surrounding areas.

When electricity goes out, especially during storms or extreme weather, access to information can be limited. Utility companies urge customers to report outages as soon as possible using either a phone call or online outage tools.

Residents in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, and nearby areas are typically served by one of four electric providers. Officials recommend writing down outage phone numbers and keeping them in a safe place, such as on a refrigerator or in an emergency kit, in case internet or cellphone access is unavailable.

Dominion Energy Virginia

Dominion Energy serves a large portion of Northern Virginia.

Outage phone number: 866-366-4357

Outage website: https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC)

REC serves parts of Prince William County, Stafford County, and surrounding rural areas.

Outage phone number: 800-552-3904

Outage website: https://www.myrec.coop/outagecenter

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC)

NOVEC provides electric service to many neighborhoods in Northern Virginia.

Outage phone number: 703-335-0500

Outage website: https://www.novec.com

City of Manassas Utilities

Some residents within the City of Manassas receive electric service directly from the city.

Outage phone number: 703-257-8353

Outage website: https://www.manassasva.gov/electric_water___sewer

Before reporting an outage, residents should check their circuit breaker to make sure the outage is not limited to their home. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay away and report it to their utility company immediately.

Emergency planners recommend keeping a written list of outage phone numbers, flashlights, extra batteries, and a battery-powered radio available at all times. Old-style landline phones may still work during widespread outages when cell networks are overloaded.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.