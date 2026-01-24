Volunteers Needed to Shovel Snow

“Volunteer Prince William is recruiting Volunteer Snow Shovelers to assist senior citizens and adults with disabilities by clearing sidewalks and driveways after snowstorms,” Prince William County Government announced. “You’ll help vulnerable residents safely access critical medical appointments, home healthcare, and enter or exit their homes.”

The service is available to senior citizens with critical medical needs, seniors receiving in-home care, seniors and adults with disabilities, and others physically unable to shovel snow. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online or by email, and residents needing snow removal for critical medical appointments can call 571-292-5316.

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