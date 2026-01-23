Weekend Stafford School Events Canceled

“We are closely monitoring weather forecasts that indicate significant snowfall beginning later this weekend,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “At this time, all activities and events scheduled after 5 pm on Saturday and all day Sunday are cancelled.”

“Due to the current cold weather advisory and anticipated extreme temperatures, the Community Health and Wellness Fair (including the Polar Pals Fun Run) has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 7.”

School buildings will be closed to outside activities during the cancellations, and officials are asking families not to park vehicles on school grounds to allow crews access for snow removal. The division is also urging residents to prepare for possible power outages and hazardous road conditions, including having emergency supplies on hand.

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