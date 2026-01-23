Stafford Schools Identified as Shelters

Stafford County Public Schools has identified several facilities that could be used as emergency shelters if needed during the ongoing winter storm, but officials emphasize that no shelters are currently open.

⚠️ Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article listed specific school buildings that could potentially serve as shelters. County officials later asked that those locations be removed out of concern that residents might mistakenly show up assuming the shelters are open, even though no decision has been made to activate them.

“We don’t want people showing up assuming they are open,” county officials said. “We will identify the schools and then put out the locations. Not all schools will be open.”

School division officials say they would coordinate with Stafford County to activate shelters if conditions warrant and would issue an official public announcement if and when that happens.

This update is part of broader storm preparations across the region as hazardous winter weather threatens travel and daily operations.

Stafford County Public Schools’ communications office said specific shelter locations will be released publicly only if and when shelters are officially opened.