Limited Parking at Park and Ride Lots

“Limited parking spaces will be available for ridesharing starting this weekend in two Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Park and Ride lots in the Fredericksburg area due to winter weather operations,” VDOT announced. “The number of available parking spaces will be significantly reduced.”

“Parking is anticipated to remain limited into next week, depending on the status of snow removal operations,” the agency added. “No vehicles remaining in the lot will be removed as part of this storm event.”

VDOT crews plowing Interstate 95 are using the Route 17 Park and Ride lot in Stafford County and the Route 1 and Commonwealth Drive lot in Spotsylvania County for snow operations staging. Message boards are posted at the lots to alert users, and VDOT reminds drivers that Park and Ride locations are intended for ridesharing, not long-term vehicle storage.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.