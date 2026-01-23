Cold Weather Advisory: Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight into Saturday Morning

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for the region as dangerously cold air settles in tonight. Wind chills are expected to drop as low as 9 below zero, making it feel bitterly cold outdoors. These conditions increase the risk of hypothermia for anyone exposed for long periods without proper protection. Residents are urged to bundle up and limit time outside when possible.
Outlook
- Friday night: Temperatures plunge with strong winds, creating wind chills near or below zero overnight.
- Saturday: Very cold start to the day with frigid wind chills continuing through mid-morning before slowly improving later in the day.