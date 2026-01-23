Attempted Hit-and-Run Assault Leads Prince William Police Blotter, Plus Burglaries and Robbery

Police are searching for a 33-year-old Manassas man who allegedly rammed another driver, then struck him with his vehicle after a crash near Ashton Avenue and Crestwood Drive on January 21. The suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his car, several beer cans, and a dog that was believed to have been hit by passing vehicles. Arrest warrants were issued for attempted malicious wounding and multiple other charges.

In Woodbridge, a 37-year-old Lorton man was arrested in connection to two commercial burglaries. The incidents occurred on January 17 and 18 at a Sunoco gas station and El Paso restaurant, respectively. In both cases, the suspects forced entry—one through a shattered door and another through the roof—stealing lottery tickets and alcohol.

Manassas police are also investigating a strong-arm robbery on January 22, where a man assaulted a store employee at Advance Auto Parts before walking off with a car battery.

Here’s the full press release:

Commercial Burglaries

ARREST – On January 22, detectives arrested a suspect, identified as Joseph Dewayne SEYMOUR, who was determined to be involved in two commercial burglaries that were reported to have occurred in the Woodbridge (22192) area of Prince William County in January 2026. The first burglary was reported at the Sunoco located at 14501 Gideon Dr in Woodbridge on January 17 while the other incident occurred at the El Paso located at 3031 Golansky Blvd in Woodbridge (22192) on January 18. The investigation continues into the identity of an additional suspect sought in connection with the investigation.

Arrested on January 22:

Joseph Dewayne SEYMOUR, 37, of Lorton

Charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of destruction of property, and 2 counts of petit larceny

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released] – On January 17 at 2:31AM, officers responded to the Sunoco located at 14501 Gideon Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed entry had been made into the business through the front glass door which had been shattered. Once inside the business, the suspect took lottery tickets before leaving the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a dark-colored puffer coat, grey pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released] – On January 18 at 11:51AM, officers responded to El Paso located at 3031 Golansky Blvd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed two men entered the business around 4:40AM, through the roof. Once inside the business, the men took several bottles of alcohol and damaged a cash register before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were two men, one wearing a dark-colored jacket, gray pants, ski mask, and glasses and the other wore a dark-colored jacket, blue pants, ski mask, and a gray beanie cap.

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On January 21 at 5:57PM, officers responded to the area of Ashton Ave and Crestwood Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a hit & run. The investigation revealed the victim, a 40-year-old man, was stopped at a traffic light at Sudley Rd and Lomond Dr when his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle, later determined to be driven by the accused. After being struck, the other vehicle then drove around the victim’s vehicle and proceeded through a red light at the intersection. The victim followed the striking vehicle to the area of Ashton Ave and Crestwood Dr where the victim exited his vehicle to exchange information for the crash. During the encounter, the accused physically struck the victim with his vehicle before running on foot from the scene. A dog inside the suspect vehicle was able to get out and attempted to follow the accused as he ran from the scene. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to contain the dog which was running in the roadway and was believed to have been struck by passing vehicles before running off. The accused and dog were not located, and the victim reported minor injuries. Officers checked the suspect vehicle, locating several empty beer cans and an ID identifying the accused. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jose Marvin MARTINEZ. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted:

Jose Marvin MARTINEZ, 33, of Manassas

Described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 300lbs with a heavy build, brown eyes, and black hair

Wanted for attempted malicious wounding, hit & run, driving under the influence 4th in 10 years, animal cruelty, animal abandonment, and driving on a suspended license

Strong-Arm Robbery – On January 22 at 4:14PM, officers responded to the Advance Auto Parts located at 8305 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a man confronted an employee while attempting to steal a battery. During the encounter, the man pushed the female employee before exiting the store with the item and walking away. No injuries were reported. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect was described as a black male, late 30s early 40s wearing a red & white hooded shirt, black pants, and grey sneakers.