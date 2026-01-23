Airport Shows New Snow Equipment

Manassas Regional Airport is highlighting new and upgraded snow removal equipment as the region prepares for winter weather. Airport officials say the fleet includes a new front-end loader for clearing ramps and loading snow, along with snow brooms, blowers, and a recently acquired Oshkosh plow truck to keep runways and taxiways clear during snow and ice.

The airport says its large snow blower can move tons of snow per hour during heavy snowfall, helping maintain operations during winter storms. Most of the equipment was obtained through auctions or donations from larger airports, with officials noting that future eligibility for state and federal grants could allow new purchases once the airport becomes a commercial service facility. This update comes as a winter storm is expected to affect the region.

Here’s the full update: