Airport Shows New Snow Equipment

Manassas Regional Airport is highlighting new and upgraded snow removal equipment as the region prepares for winter weather. Airport officials say the fleet includes a new front-end loader for clearing ramps and loading snow, along with snow brooms, blowers, and a recently acquired Oshkosh plow truck to keep runways and taxiways clear during snow and ice.
The airport says its large snow blower can move tons of snow per hour during heavy snowfall, helping maintain operations during winter storms. Most of the equipment was obtained through auctions or donations from larger airports, with officials noting that future eligibility for state and federal grants could allow new purchases once the airport becomes a commercial service facility. This update comes as a winter storm is expected to affect the region.
Here’s the full update:
Uriah,
To provide context, we recently received a new front-end loader. It will be used with a snow box to clear ramps and, when necessary, to load snow into dump trucks. The snow broom and snow blower are the backbone of our operations. These large pieces of equipment enable us to keep runways and taxiways clear of snow and ice.
The large blower, in particular, is a workhorse during heavy snowfall, as it can move tons of snow per hour. The green Oshkosh truck equipped with a plow is new to the airport. It was purchased at auction from a Midwestern airport and shipped to our facility. With the exception of the front-end loader, all of our equipment was acquired either through auctions or donated by larger commercial service airports.
Once we become a commercial service airport, we will be eligible for federal and state grants, allowing us to purchase this type of equipment new.
Juan E. Rivera, CM, ACE
Airport Director
Manassas Regional Airport