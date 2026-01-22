State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

“Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather event to ensure Virginia is fully prepared to respond and recover,” the Office of the Governor of Virginia announced. “Our top priority is the safety of every Virginian. State agencies are mobilized, and we are working closely with local governments and utility partners.”

The slow-moving winter storm is expected to arrive in western Virginia late Saturday morning, reach the I-95 corridor by Saturday evening, and continue affecting much of the Commonwealth through Sunday and into Monday morning, particularly east of I-95. State agencies, including VDOT and Virginia State Police, are preparing for hazardous travel conditions and potential delays in snow removal and emergency response.

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