Stafford Business Summit Pushed to February

The Stafford Tourism & Business Marketing Summit has been rescheduled due to anticipated winter weather, with organizers moving the event to early February while keeping the same location and agenda.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Originally planned for late January, the summit will now take place Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center on Sanford Drive in Fredericksburg.

What happened: Stafford County postponed its tourism and business marketing summit because of expected winter weather.

Stafford County postponed its tourism and business marketing summit because of expected winter weather. Why it matters: The event draws local business owners and tourism professionals from Stafford County and surrounding areas, and weather conditions could affect travel and safety.

The event draws local business owners and tourism professionals from Stafford County and surrounding areas, and weather conditions could affect travel and safety. Who drove the news: The Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tour Stafford, VA.

Full Coverage

The Stafford Tourism & Business Marketing Summit, organized by the Stafford County Department of Economic Development in partnership with Tour Stafford, VA, was rescheduled after organizers cited concerns about winter weather conditions expected during the original event date.

County officials notified registered attendees by email that the summit will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. The event will still run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, located at 20 Sanford Drive in Fredericksburg.

“Our priority is ensuring a safe and positive experience for all attendees,” the county said in its message to participants, noting that travel conditions were a key factor in the decision to delay the event.

The annual summit is designed to bring together local business owners, tourism operators, and marketing professionals for a full day of workshops and presentations focused on business promotion, branding, and tourism marketing strategies. Past summits have featured sessions on digital marketing, social media trends, and tools aimed at helping small businesses reach new audiences.

Stafford County has increasingly highlighted tourism and small business development as part of its broader economic development strategy. The summit is one of several initiatives intended to support local businesses and promote Stafford County as a regional destination.

Organizers said attendees who are unable to attend on the new date should reply to the notification email. Questions about the event can be directed to Linzy Browne with the Stafford County Department of Economic Development.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.