Snow Travel Warning Issued for Weekend

“Do not travel during this storm and immediately after the storm ends,” Virginia Department of Transportation announced. “Snow may fall at rates of 1–2 inches an hour at times, with more than 8 inches of snow accumulation possible.”

VDOT said it is mobilizing more than 1,200 pieces of equipment across the 14-county Fredericksburg District to plow and treat more than 12,000 lane miles as snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected from Saturday afternoon through early Monday. Crews will work 24-hour shifts, prioritizing I-95 and major routes, with below-freezing temperatures expected to prolong cleanup into next week.