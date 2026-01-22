Second FBI Raid Hits Prince William

“An FBI investigation into an alleged drug and gun trafficking conspiracy, with significant activity at Haymarket’s Rancho Los Cerritos farm, culminated in Wednesday’s raid on the property and several arrests,” InsideNoVa reported. “The affidavit states he sold numerous firearms, including pistols, rifles and a shotgun, as well as cocaine and fentanyl to a confidential source.”

At the scene Thursday, an FBI agent told an InsideNoVa reporter, “this is a secured scene” and “you can’t be here.”

This marks the second FBI raid in Prince William County in less than a week, following a federal operation at the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries tied to a trafficking investigation.

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