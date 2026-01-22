Manassas Declares Snow Emergency Saturday

The City of Manassas will place a Snow Emergency into effect from noon Saturday, January 24, through noon Monday, January 26, ahead of the approaching winter storm. During that time, parking will be prohibited on designated snow emergency routes to allow plows and emergency vehicles to move freely. City officials are urging residents to limit all on-street parking before Saturday to avoid towing and speed snow removal.
City facilities will also be impacted. The Manassas Museum will be closed on Sunday, January 25, and the City of Manassas Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 26, with all programs canceled. Extra city staff, snow removal equipment, and contractors are scheduled to mobilize on Saturday afternoon as conditions deteriorate.
These steps come as the region prepares for significant winter weather. The forecast summary link was not included in this update and should be added for context on expected conditions. City officials say planning is ongoing and additional updates may follow as the storm approaches.
Here’s the full update:
Hi Uriah,
We wanted to share what we know with you ahead of the storm, but planning is continuing.
A Snow Emergency will be in effect in the City of Manassas from noon on Saturday, January 24 through noon on Monday, January 26. That means you won’t be able to park on some main streets that are snow emergency routes. We ask residents to get a head start and limit all on-street parking before Saturday to help with our snow removal efforts, leave space for emergency vehicles, and keep from getting your vehicle towed.
Visit www.manassasva.gov/snowmap to see emergency routes, where parking is prohibited, and what roads get cleared first.
Visit www.manassasva.gov/snow to find out more about snow removal and requirements for cleaning up after the storm.
The Manassas Museum will be closed on Sunday, January 25. The City of Manassas Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 26, and all programs will be cancelled.
Extra staff, snow removal equipment, and contractors will mobilize on Saturday afternoon.
Thanks, as always, for keeping our community informed.
Lisa Sievel-Otten
Senior Communications Coordinator