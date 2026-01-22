Manassas Declares Snow Emergency Saturday

The City of Manassas will place a Snow Emergency into effect from noon Saturday, January 24, through noon Monday, January 26, ahead of the approaching winter storm. During that time, parking will be prohibited on designated snow emergency routes to allow plows and emergency vehicles to move freely. City officials are urging residents to limit all on-street parking before Saturday to avoid towing and speed snow removal.

City facilities will also be impacted. The Manassas Museum will be closed on Sunday, January 25, and the City of Manassas Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 26, with all programs canceled. Extra city staff, snow removal equipment, and contractors are scheduled to mobilize on Saturday afternoon as conditions deteriorate.

These steps come as the region prepares for significant winter weather. The forecast summary link was not included in this update and should be added for context on expected conditions. City officials say planning is ongoing and additional updates may follow as the storm approaches.

Here’s the full update: