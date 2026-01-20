Manassas Delegate Pushes Police Lawsuits

A Manassas-area lawmaker has introduced legislation that would allow Virginians to sue police officers and other government officials in state court for alleged civil rights violations.

Key Takeaways

Date introduced: January 16, 2026

Location: Virginia General Assembly, Richmond

Bill: House Bill 1314

What happened: A House bill would create a new Virginia law allowing residents to sue government officials, including police officers, for civil rights violations.

A House bill would create a new Virginia law allowing residents to sue government officials, including police officers, for civil rights violations. Why it matters: The proposal could expand legal liability for law enforcement and local governments and shift civil rights cases into state courts.

The proposal could expand legal liability for law enforcement and local governments and shift civil rights cases into state courts. Key player: Del. Michelle Lopes Maldonado, a Democrat representing parts of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Del. Michelle Lopes Maldonado, a Democrat representing parts of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. What’s next: The bill is awaiting committee referral and has not yet received a hearing.

Full Coverage

House Bill 1314, filed by Del. Michelle Lopes Maldonado, would establish a new section of Virginia law creating a state-level civil cause of action for people who say their constitutional or legal rights were violated by officials acting under government authority.

Under the proposal, individuals could sue police officers, sheriff’s deputies, or other public officials in Virginia courts if they were deprived of rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, the Virginia Constitution, or state or federal law.

The bill would allow courts to award compensatory and punitive damages, as well as equitable relief, such as court orders directing officials to change their conduct. Plaintiffs who prevail could also recover attorney fees and court costs.

The legislation also outlines specific factors courts must consider when deciding whether punitive damages are appropriate. Those include whether an officer failed to identify themselves as law enforcement, violated body-worn camera policies, used crowd-control equipment, operated unmarked or out-of-state vehicles, concealed their identity with a facial covering, or knowingly violated a court order intended to prevent the alleged misconduct.

In addition to individual officers, the bill would allow plaintiffs to name supervisors who directed or oversaw the conduct in question.

Claims brought under the proposed law would have a four-year statute of limitations.

Maldonado, first elected in 2022, represents the 20th House District, which includes parts of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The area has seen recurring debates over policing, public demonstrations, and law enforcement accountability.

No Virginia law enforcement organization has publicly taken a position on House Bill 1314 as of this week. The measure remains in the early stages of the legislative process and has not yet been assigned to a committee.

However, major Virginia law enforcement groups have historically opposed similar proposals that expand civil liability or weaken protections for officers. In previous legislative sessions, organizations including the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police have pushed back against efforts to make civil rights lawsuits against officers easier to pursue.

Civil rights advocates, meanwhile, have argued that a state-level cause of action is needed to give Virginians a clearer path to relief when federal civil rights claims are limited or dismissed.

The bill is expected to be referred to a House committee in the coming weeks, where law enforcement organizations, local governments, and advocacy groups could weigh in during public hearings.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.