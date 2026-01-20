From homebrew to brewery: the story behind Barley Naked in Stafford

A chance conversation and a homebrewing hobby eventually led to the creation of Barley Naked Brewery, one of North Stafford’s most recognizable community gathering places.

In this Hometown Highlights series, Mark Worrilow of Fathom Realty brings nearly three decades of local real estate experience to Northern Virginia, helping buyers, sellers, and agents navigate the market with professionalism, integrity, and deep community knowledge.

Date: January 2026

Location: North Stafford, Va.

Key takeaways

Barley Naked Brewery began as a homebrewing hobby that gradually grew into a full-scale business.

The brewery was founded by Barry Boyd, a Coast Guard veteran who spent years refining the idea before opening in 2018.

Barley Naked has become known not just for its beer, but as a community gathering place in North Stafford.

The business reflects a broader trend of locally owned establishments shaping Stafford County’s identity.

The story highlights how small, veteran-owned businesses contribute to community life beyond their core product.

Watch the episode

In this episode of Hometown Highlights, Potomac Local News founder and publisher Uriah Kiser sits down with Barry Boyd to talk about how Barley Naked Brewery came to life.

Boyd traces the brewery’s roots back to his early days as a homebrewer, sparked by a casual conversation that introduced him to the craft. Over time, what began as a personal hobby expanded into larger batches, growing interest from friends and neighbors, and eventually the decision to open a brewery.

The episode also explores the origin of the Barley Naked name, which Boyd secured years before the brewery opened, and the long path from idea to execution. That patience paid off in 2018, when Barley Naked opened its doors and quickly established itself as a staple of the North Stafford community.

Beyond beer, the conversation highlights Barley Naked’s role as a gathering place — a space where residents meet, events are hosted, and community ties are strengthened. Boyd’s background as a Coast Guard veteran and his emphasis on service and community involvement are central to how the business operates.

The episode is part of Potomac Local’s Hometown Highlights series, which focuses on the people, places, and stories that define communities across Stafford County and Northern Virginia.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.