“We’re proud to share that our Superintendent, Dr. Daniel W. Smith, has been appointed by the Governor to the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children,” Stafford County Public Schools announced. “This honor recognizes Stafford Schools’ strong partnership with military families, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and our commitment to supporting military-connected students across Virginia.”

The council works to address educational challenges faced by children of military families who frequently relocate, helping ensure consistent enrollment, placement, and graduation requirements across state lines. Stafford County is home to a large population of military-connected students due to its proximity to Marine Corps Base Quantico.

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