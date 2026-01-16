Stafford County to host public listening session on proposed Kraken Loop transmission line

Stafford County residents will have a chance to weigh in on the controversial North Anna–Kraken Loop Electric Transmission Project during a public listening session on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road. The session begins at 6:30 p.m. and is intended to provide information on the project’s regulatory process while gathering community feedback.

The evening will feature two identical presentations—one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.—to accommodate more attendees. Following the presentations, attendees can visit interactive stations organized by the five proposed transmission line segments located within Stafford County. County officials will be on hand to answer questions, collect feedback, and share large-scale maps to help residents understand how the project may affect their neighborhoods.

The Kraken Loop, formally known as the North Anna–Kraken Loop Electric Transmission Project, is a roughly 70-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line proposed by Dominion Energy. The line would connect the existing North Anna Substation in Louisa County to a proposed Kraken Substation in Caroline County and continue toward Fauquier County.

The project has sparked widespread concern among residents, particularly in Stafford County, where property values, environmental impact, and health concerns have been raised. In December, the Stafford Board of Supervisors voted to strengthen its position before the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which will ultimately decide whether the project moves forward.

Dominion Energy representatives will not be present at the January 29 event, but the company is expected to hold its own separate public meetings. County officials say input from this session will inform future strategies and communication about the project.

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