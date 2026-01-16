Fredericksburg Winter Restaurant Week returns with new flavors and digital perks

Fredericksburg Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, January 16, and runs through Sunday, January 25, 2026, bringing deals and special menus to diners across the city. The event features local restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and specialty food spots offering a wide range of price-friendly options.

This year’s Restaurant Week welcomes first-time participants including Locavore, Smugglers Cafe, and Fearless Gluten Free Cafe. Their addition brings new energy and flavors to the event, which has become a popular tradition in Fredericksburg’s food scene.

For the first time, diners can use a digital passport via the Visit Fredericksburg app to track their visits. Customers earn a digital stamp for each Restaurant Week purchase, and those who collect six stamps will be entered to win gift card prizes from local businesses.

Full menus, participating locations, and instructions for the digital passport can be found at fxbgrw.com.

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