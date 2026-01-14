Stafford School Board elects new chair and vice chair for 2026

Dr. Elizabeth Warner has been elected chair of the Stafford County School Board, and Dr. Sarah Chase will serve as vice chair. The unanimous vote took place during the board’s annual organizational meeting on January 13, 2026.

Warner represents the Griffis-Widewater District and has served on the board for six years. She will take on roles in several committees this year, including the Joint School Working Committee and the Finance and Budget Committee. Chase, who represents the Falmouth District and has served for nine years, will also hold committee assignments including Governance, Legislative, and Head Start.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith praised the board’s leadership, expressing confidence that the new chair and vice chair will keep students at the center of their decision-making. Warner said she appreciates the trust placed in her and Chase and looks forward to collaborating with staff, families, and the community.

The 2026 Stafford County School Board includes: Josh Regan (Aquia District), Dr. Sarah Chase (Falmouth District, Vice Chair), Wanda Blackwell (Garrisonville District), Susan Randall (George Washington District), Dr. Elizabeth Warner (Griffis-Widewater District, Chair), Shannon Fingerholz (Hartwood District), and Patricia Healy (Rock Hill District). Student representatives are Ta’Layah Davis and Safdar Qureshi.

School board meetings are held at 31 Stafford Avenue in Stafford. The public is invited to speak during meetings or submit comments through the division’s online form.

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