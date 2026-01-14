The potential closure of Potomac View Elementary School moved closer to a formal decision this month as Prince William County Public Schools administrators outlined plans to relocate students to a new Woodbridge-area elementary school, prompting renewed concern from parents and school board members over staffing, communication, and student stability.

Key Takeaways

Meeting: Prince William County School Board, Jan. 7, 2026, Kelly Leadership Center, Woodbridge

What happened: School division staff presented an informational update on elementary redistricting that would relocate Potomac View Elementary School students to the new Woodbridge Area Elementary School beginning in 2026–27.

Why it matters: While administrators describe the move as a student relocation driven by facility condition and cost concerns, parents and some board members warned that moving students without their current teachers could disrupt learning and undermine trust.

Key players: PVES parents and community members, PWCS administrators, and School Board members who signaled that staffing decisions remain unresolved ahead of a public hearing and vote.

Background: Why Potomac View Elementary Is Under Review

Prince William County Public Schools is redrawing elementary school boundaries ahead of the planned openings of two new schools: Woodbridge Area Elementary School, scheduled to open for the 2026–27 school year, and Potomac Shores Elementary School, expected in 2027–28.

Under Scenario 6, the administration’s recommended option, the Potomac View Elementary attendance area would be reassigned to Woodbridge Area Elementary. The division has characterized the move as a student relocation, not a school rebuild.

Administrators cited several reasons for the recommendation, including projected underutilization in the northern Route 1 corridor, the physical condition of the Potomac View building, and the cost comparison between renovation and new construction. According to staff, rebuilding Potomac View Elementary would cost an estimated $55 million, while a full renovation could take up to four years, disrupting instruction. The school was identified as among the division’s worst-condition buildings in facility condition assessments.

If approved, the changes would take effect in 2026–27, with attendance areas for Potomac View, Kilby, and Vaughn elementary schools adjusted to feed into the new Woodbridge Area Elementary. Administrators also recommended allowing rising fifth graders to remain at their current schools, though board members noted that final implementation decisions rest with the School Board.

Community Voices Raise Staffing Concerns

During citizen comment at the Jan. 7 meeting, parents and community members repeatedly focused on one unresolved issue: whether Potomac View students would move to the new school with their current teachers and staff.

Tameka Hendon told the board that while families are being told students will attend the new Woodbridge school, staff transfers are not guaranteed. She emphasized Potomac View’s academic performance and long-standing relationships between educators and students. Hendon said, “The staff are not moving to the new school despite the fact that the entire student population is.”

Anna Reyes said many families were still unaware that Potomac View could close and criticized what she described as limited outreach. “It’s a big problem that we were not informed about the closure of this school,” she said.

Other speakers said they support the new school but want continuity. Anna Robles described Potomac View as a close-knit community and urged the board to allow teachers and staff to move with their students. “We are a great family,” she said, asking that the relationships built at Potomac View continue at the new school.

Several parents warned of emotional and academic consequences if students are separated from familiar adults. Yesenia Mong urged the board not to close the school, saying, “Keep Potomac View Elementary together. Please don’t close the school.”

Kedi Quintana Jesus stressed the importance of trust and familiarity for young learners. “The emotional aspect in a child’s learning is very important,” she said.

Elda Santos said separating students from teachers they know would affect them “emotionally, psychologically, and academically,” and would also raise safety concerns about the new school location.

Mariluz Torres cited a community petition she said had gathered more than 850 signatures, calling on the division to transfer Potomac View staff, along with students. “What remains unresolved is whether they will be surrounded by the trusted adults who already know them,” she told the board.

Board Signals Decision Timeline, Raises Red Flags

Board members emphasized that no final decision has been made. The Jan. 7 presentation was informational only, with a formal public hearing scheduled for Jan. 21 and a board vote expected Feb. 4.

Several members cautioned families that plans could still change before the vote. At the same time, the discussion revealed tension around how staffing would work if the relocation proceeds.

Administrators described Woodbridge Area Elementary as a new school, not a rebuild of Potomac View, noting that principals traditionally select their own staff. That explanation raised concerns among at least one board member, who argued that relocating students without their teachers “does not make sense” and could create perceptions that staff are being selectively chosen or excluded.

Staffing emerged as the most significant unresolved issue related to Potomac View, even among board members who acknowledged the facility’s challenges and cost concerns that drove the recommendation.

What Comes Next

The School Board will take public comment on the redistricting proposal Jan. 21 before voting Feb. 4. While administrators have framed the Potomac View change as a necessary relocation tied to building condition and enrollment needs, parents and some board members continue to press for assurances that students will not lose the educators they know in the process.

This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.