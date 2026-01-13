Crews extinguish Twin Creeks Lane house fire in Stafford

“Just before 12:45 p.m. on Monday, January 12th, SCFR units were dispatched for a reported structure fire along Twin Creeks Lane near the Brooke area,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue announced. “First arriving crews marked on scene less than 10 minutes later and reported fire and smoke coming from the rear of a two-story, single-family home.”

“Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, as well as search the structure,” the department stated. “The fire was marked under control in approximately 10 minutes.”

Fire officials said the two occupants evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Additional units were used to shuttle water due to a lack of hydrants in the area. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a routine investigation. Fredericksburg Fire Department assisted on scene, while Quantico Fire & Emergency Services and Fauquier County Fire Rescue provided station coverage elsewhere in the county.

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