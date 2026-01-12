A 52-year-old man from Warrenton died after crashing his motorcycle in Nokesville on Sunday evening. Police say he was riding a 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide southbound on Kettle Run Road near Schaeffer Lane when he failed to navigate a curve and struck a concrete culvert.

The crash happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 10700 block of Kettle Run Road. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On January 11 at 6:52PM, officers responded to the area of Kettle Run Rd & Schaeffer Ln in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide was traveling southbound on Kettle Run Rd, approaching Schaeffer Ln. The operator attempted to navigate a left curve, and ran off the roadway to the right, striking the concrete culvert of a driveway in the 10700 block of Kettle Run Rd. The operator of the Harley-Davidson was transported to an area hospital where he later died. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Identified: The deceased operator of the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide was identified as Charles Melvin Smith Jr, 52, of Warrenton Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/