Former Stafford School Board chair appointed to county Planning Commission

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community with my recent appointment to the Planning Commission by Supervisor Maya Guy,” Maureen Siegmund posted on Facebook. “After four years on the School Board, I’ve seen firsthand how decisions about growth, land use, and infrastructure directly impact our schools, neighborhoods, and families.”

“I’m also thankful to the Board of Supervisors who confirmed my appointment and I look forward to joining this team and to the conversations that will come,” Siegmund added. “It’s an honor to keep listening, learning, and working on behalf of the place we call home.”

Siegmund served as chair of the Stafford County School Board from 2022 to 2025, during the same period Maya Guy represented the Aquia District on the School Board. Guy was elected to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors in 2025 and recently appointed Siegmund to the Planning Commission. The commission is a key advisory body that reviews and makes recommendations on rezonings, special use permits, and comprehensive plan changes, often acting as the first major public hurdle for large or controversial land-use proposals. Those have included data center projects and a proposed Buc-ee’s travel center with 120 gas pumps planned near Exit 140 on Interstate 95 at Courthouse Road in Stafford County.

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