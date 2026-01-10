Stafford Man Crashes During Police Chase, Faces Multiple Charges

A Stafford man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on I-95. The pursuit began when a deputy clocked the driver going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone near Warrenton Road and McLane Drive.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Stafford, failed to stop and instead sped off, ultimately crashing near mile marker 130 on I-95 South. After the crash, deputies noted signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol. A search uncovered two suspected controlled substances—one in the vehicle and one in the driver’s pocket.

He now faces a long list of charges, including felony eluding, DUI, reckless driving, and drug possession. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is being held without bond.

Here’s the full press release:

Speeding Motorist Arrested Following Pursuit Stafford VA. On January 8, 2026, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Deputy S. Waheed initiated a traffic stop in the area of Warrenton Road and McLane Drive on a motorist travelling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone. Instead of stopping, the motorist accelerated rapidly away from Deputy Waheed and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued onto Southbound I-95 until the suspect crashed at the mile marker 130 exit. Deputies ordered the suspect out of the vehicle where he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Devin Chewning, 25, of Stafford. Chewning had to be transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. While interacting with Chewning, deputies noticed that Chewning had glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. A search of the vehicle yielded the recovery of a suspected controlled substance. Additionally, a second suspected controlled substance was located in Chewning’s pocket. Chewning was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving without a license, drinking while driving, failure to maintain lane, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Chewning was held under no bond. A booking photograph was not available at the time of this release.

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