Shots Fired at Vehicle in Manassas Leads to Arrest

A Manassas man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing at an occupied vehicle during a confrontation on Dumfries Road Sunday evening.

Police responded around 5:59 p.m. on January 4 to the 10299 block of Dumfries Road after reports of gunfire. Witnesses gave officers a suspect description, leading to the quick arrest of a 39-year-old man. He was found injured and taken to a hospital before being charged.

Investigators say the man had been in an altercation with several people from a silver vehicle. As they drove away, he allegedly fired a gun at the car. No injuries were reported, and police say no victims have come forward.

The incident remains under investigation.

Here’s the full press release:

Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 5:59 p.m., officers responded to 10299 Dumfries Rd for a shooting that just occurred. Witnesses at the scene provided a description of the suspect and his direction of travel, which enabled officers to quickly locate the individual identified as Mr. Jarod Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was taken into custody without further incident. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a pre-existing injury to his ear and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The subsequent investigation determined that Mr. Johnson had been involved in an altercation with individuals associated with a silver vehicle. During the incident, passengers from the vehicle exited and engaged in a physical confrontation with Mr. Johnson. The individuals then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. As the vehicle was leaving the area, Mr. Johnson produced a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the departing vehicle. At this time, no victims have come forward, and no injuries related to the shooting have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Kenney at 703-257-8138 or [email protected]. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Arrested:

Johnson, Jarod 39 y/o

Charges:

18.2-154 Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

78-181 Discharge of a Firearm

18.2-56.1 Reckless Handling of a Firearm

18.2-308 Carrying a Concealed Firearm

18.2-279 Shooting at an Occupied Building

18.2-388 Intoxicated in Public

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