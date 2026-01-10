Brooke Point senior TJ Wilkerson scores 1,000th career point

Brooke Point High School senior TJ Wilkerson reached a major milestone Friday, January 9, 2025, scoring his 1,000th career point during a game in Stafford County.

According to TJ’s press agent, his doting mother, Wilkerson became just the second player in Brooke Point High School history to reach the 1,000-point mark. The milestone was achieved during Friday night’s game and was celebrated by the Brooke Point community.

Photos from the game were provided with the submission and are available for use. The submitter noted that additional information or quotes can be shared upon request.

Submitted by Natasha Perry, Stafford

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