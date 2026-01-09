At least six crashes trigger hours-long gridlock near Quantico and Garrisonville Road

A series of crashes across Interstate 95 and nearby roadways caused severe northbound traffic gridlock in North Stafford and the Quantico area for hours during Thursday evening’s rush hour.

Key Takeaways

Date/Time/Location:

Thursday, January 8, 2026; just before 5 p.m. through at least 8 p.m.; North Stafford and Quantico area

What happened:

At least six separate crashes across I-95, Route 1, and near the Garrisonville Road interchange combined to create widespread northbound gridlock during peak evening traffic.

Why it matters:

The incidents significantly delayed commuters traveling from Stafford County into Prince William County and points north, highlighting how multiple simultaneous crashes can overwhelm major corridors.

Key character:

Major R. Jason Dembowski of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to five crashes, clarifying why traffic conditions were far worse than early reports initially suggested.

Full Coverage

Severe traffic congestion gripped North Stafford and the Quantico area Thursday evening after multiple crashes occurred across several major roadways during the height of rush hour.

On-scene conditions

Potomac Local News observed traffic conditions firsthand in the area shortly before 6 p.m. Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were at a standstill near the Garrisonville Road (Route 610) interchange, with heavy backups extending onto Route 1. Traffic navigation apps showed prolonged delays throughout the corridor.

Southbound traffic toward Fredericksburg and Falmouth continued to move normally while northbound drivers faced hours-long delays.

A reader also submitted a photo showing a crash on Route 1 near Taylor’s Grocery, close to the Stafford–Prince William county line, confirming that incidents were not limited to the interstate.

Law enforcement response

Virginia State Police initially confirmed awareness of one crash on northbound I-95. A spokesperson described that incident as “nothing unusual.”

However, that information did not reflect the full scope of drivers’ experiences.

Major R. Jason Dembowski, Support Services Bureau Commander with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, later confirmed that sheriff’s deputies responded to five additional crashes beginning shortly before 5 p.m. Those incidents were separate from the one handled by state police and occurred across multiple roadways within the county.

Why traffic was so severe

The gridlock resulted from several factors occurring simultaneously:

Multiple crashes across I-95, Route 1, and areas near Route 610

Peak evening rush-hour traffic volume

Heavy congestion near Quantico and the Garrisonville Road interchange

Limited ability for drivers to detour due to surface street backups and ramp closures

Together, these conditions significantly restricted traffic flow and prolonged delays for northbound motorists.

What’s still unknown

Authorities have not yet said whether any of the crashes resulted in serious injuries, fatalities, or criminal charges. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said additional information would be released if it becomes available.



Hat tip to the reader who submitted the featured photo in this story. Text us at 571-989-1695 when you see news happening.





This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.

