Two-vehicle crashes near I-95 lead to multiple arrests, underage drinking charges

“During the early morning hours on January 1, 2026, officers responded to the area of Plank Road and I-95 for two separate motor vehicle collisions that occurred within minutes of each other,” Fredericksburg Police Department reported. “Evidence inside the suspect vehicle suggested alcohol was a factor in the crash.”

“Investigation would reveal that six total people were inside the red Nissan during both crashes; four adults and two juveniles,” the Fredericksburg Police Department stated. “It was also discovered that the driver of the suspect vehicle removed a license plate from the suspect vehicle prior to fleeing the scene with the female passenger.”

Police said the first crash occurred when a red Nissan pickup struck a white Subaru that was proceeding through the intersection on a green light. Minutes later, the same Nissan collided with a tractor-trailer turning onto I-95 North. Officers identified the driver as Hunter Lee Robbins, 18, of Fredericksburg, who is being held without bond on multiple charges including felony hit and run, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated under age 21, assault resulting in serious injury, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hayden Rounds, 20, was charged with felony hit and run as a passenger. Several passengers were treated for injuries, including one with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Additional summonses were issued for underage alcohol possession and obstruction.

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