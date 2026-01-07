Brave the cold for a cause at the 2026 Polar Plunge in Woodbridge

Registration is open for the 2026 Polar Plunge at Leesylvania State Park, where participants will dive into the icy Potomac River to support Special Olympics Virginia. The event takes place Saturday, February 14, at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Police Department is rallying individuals, families, friends, and co-workers to join them for the chilly fundraiser. Participants can plunge solo or as a team, with options to join Team PWCPD or create their own group to raise money for the cause.

In addition to the plunge, the event promises live music, food trucks, games, door prizes, law enforcement displays, and a costume contest. For those who’d rather stay dry, donations are welcome, and spectators are encouraged to come cheer on the brave souls.

Special Olympics Virginia benefits from this annual event, which receives strong support from law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and in 45 countries.