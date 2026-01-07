ARTfactory to celebrate young talent at Off the Wall High School Awards on Jan. 10

The ARTfactory in Manassas will host its 22nd Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition awards ceremony on Saturday, January 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with awards announced at 2:30 p.m. Guests can meet student artists, view the exhibit, and enjoy a live judging of Wearable Art designs.

This year’s exhibit, running from December 18, 2025, through January 25, 2026, features work by more than 70 students from nine Prince William County high schools. Categories include Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography, with professional adjudicators selecting winners in each.

The participating schools include Battlefield, Brentsville District, C.D. Hylton, Colgan, Forest Park, Gainesville, Osbourn Park, Patriot, and Woodbridge Senior High Schools. The competition aims to support creativity and artistic growth in a professional gallery setting.

The ARTfactory is known for programs that promote creativity, diversity, and collaboration across the community. The Off the Wall exhibit is one of its longest-running youth showcases.

(Source: ARTfactory press release)