Rappahannock health officials urge residents to make wellness a priority in 2026

As the New Year begins, the Rappahannock Area Health District is encouraging residents to take small, steady steps toward healthier living in 2026. The agency, which serves Fredericksburg and the surrounding region, shared a list of simple wellness habits and local health programs to help residents stick to their resolutions.

Interim Health Director Dr. David C. Rose emphasized starting with manageable goals. “Together, we can make 2026 a year of stronger bodies and calmer minds,” Rose said in a press release. Tips include getting at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly, eating more fruits and vegetables, prioritizing sleep and stress management, and keeping up with regular health screenings.

Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of local resources like family planning, WIC nutrition services, cancer screenings, and free support to quit smoking or vaping through Quit Now Virginia.

The health district reminds everyone that setbacks are normal—and to stay positive and keep moving forward. More information is available at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock.