Why Dumfries Needs an Economic Development Authority Now

Turning opportunity into results is one of the biggest challenges facing any town—and Dumfries is no exception. Ideas aren’t the problem; execution is. That’s why so many Virginia communities have created Economic Development Authorities (EDAs): to turn readiness into results.

An EDA is a public entity established under Virginia law to help towns attract investment, manage development, and implement projects more effectively. It doesn’t make policy or replace elected officials. It serves as a capacity tool to support execution, allowing towns like Dumfries to move faster and smarter when opportunities arise.

Without an EDA, projects often move too slowly—waiting for one step to finish before another can begin. An EDA enables parallel processing: grant writing, partner outreach, site planning, and financing can all advance simultaneously, within the structure and oversight provided by the Town Council.

Importantly, state and federal agencies, as well as private investors, look for signs that a town is serious and prepared. An EDA signals that Dumfries understands how development actually works and is ready to act.

EDAs help towns compete for grants, support public-private infrastructure projects, and manage the early-stage work that determines a project’s success. They also help coordinate financial tools that towns cannot use on their own.

Dumfries is at a pivotal moment. The opportunities are real—but only if we have the capacity to seize them. An EDA isn’t about expanding power. It’s about ensuring Dumfries has the tools it needs to succeed.

Concerns about governance should always be addressed transparently. But eliminating the EDA doesn’t fix those issues—it only weakens our ability to act.

Strong towns build capacity before they need it. An EDA is one proven way to do just that.

Christian Bolden

Dumfries, VA

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].