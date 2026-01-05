Teen arrested after two men shot during argument in Stafford

Potomac Local News is just learning about a weekend shooting in Stafford County that left two men injured and a teenager in custody.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Providence Street around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. They found a 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg. Deputies provided first aid until Stafford Fire & Rescue arrived.

Investigators say the shooting followed a verbal argument that turned physical. Both victims were taken to Mary Washington Hospital and are expected to recover.

The suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested and is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. Authorities say the teen used a stolen firearm in the incident. He faces two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm in a felony, and one count of possessing stolen property.