‘Master Class of Emotions’: Prince William Father-Son Duo to Star in NBC’s ‘The Wall’

“It is a master class of emotions,” InsideNoVa reported. “From the highest point you can get to the lowest point – and somewhere in between, there’s a heck of a lot of joy and excitement. The show is a quintessential show.”

“We’re called ‘Hardeman and Hardeman,’ the law firm,” Seth Hardeman said. “We’re a duo in California and at home.”

Steven Hardeman, 56, and his son Seth, 20, both of Triangle, will appear in the Jan. 5 season premiere of NBC’s game show The Wall, airing at 9 p.m. The episode was taped in June 2024 and marks the pair’s first television appearance. Steven Hardeman is a school security officer at Triangle Elementary and a former police officer recognized for helping evacuate people from the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, while Seth is a George Mason University student who also works as a substitute teacher alongside his father. The two described the experience as a bonding opportunity and promised viewers an exciting and unexpected episode.

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