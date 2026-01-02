Fredericksburg completes restoration of historic Renwick Bell Tower

The City of Fredericksburg has finished restoration work on the bell tower of the historic Renwick Courthouse, a key landmark at 815 Princess Anne Street. The project marks a major step in preserving the 19th-century building, designed by renowned architect James Renwick Jr., who also designed the Smithsonian Castle and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The tower houses a rare 600-pound bronze bell cast at the Paul Revere Foundry in Boston—one of just 134 surviving Revere bells and the only known one in Virginia. Restoration began in May 2025 and was completed by WxTite, LLC of Greensboro, North Carolina. Work included structural framing repairs, masonry repointing, and restoration of historic stucco and stone details. Contractors carefully preserved the bell and used historically appropriate materials.

Emergency repairs to a chimney at risk of collapse extended the timeline into November, but the project was completed on schedule and within budget. Some repaired areas remain visible, but city officials say they will blend in as materials weather naturally.

The Renwick Complex is no longer used as a courthouse and is being studied for future uses. The City Council formed the Renwick Complex Working Group in 2023 to guide that process.