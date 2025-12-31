The Stories You Read Most: Potomac Local’s Top 5 Articles of 2025

Potomac Local News reached more readers in 2025, as audiences across Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg region turned to local journalism for breaking news, accountability reporting, and stories that directly impact their communities.

Over the past year, readers viewed more than 1.6 million pages on PotomacLocal.com, with nearly 1.3 million unique devices accessing the site. About two-thirds of readers accessed the site on mobile, and more than 42% completed the articles they started, a strong sign of engagement with local reporting.

Woodbridge, Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Manassas topped the list of cities where readers live, while Google Search and Google News were the leading channels through which audiences discovered Potomac Local’s reporting.

As the year comes to a close, here’s a look back at the five most-read stories of 2025, counting down from No. 5 to the top story of the year.

#5 — Quartz District and Interchange Project Move Forward in Woodbridge: What’s Coming, What’s Delayed

A packed community meeting and a first-of-its-kind traffic interchange helped propel this deep dive into one of Prince William County’s largest development projects.

Readers closely followed updates on the Quartz District, a planned walkable community with more than 1,000 homes and the county’s first Whole Foods Market. The project’s timeline hinges on the construction of a Single Point Urban Interchange at Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway, sparking debate about traffic, noise, and neighborhood impacts.

🔗 https://www.potomaclocal.com/2025/07/16/quartz-district-and-interchange-project-move-forward-in-woodbridge-whats-coming-whats-delayed/

#4 — Colgan High School Mourns Death of Delegate Candi King’s Daughter

This heartbreaking story resonated deeply across the region.

Potomac Local reported the death of Candis King, a Colgan High School student and the daughter of Virginia Delegate Candi Mundon King, following a battle with sickle cell disease. The article detailed the school’s response, grief counseling efforts, and the outpouring of support for the family, uniting readers in mourning and remembrance.

🔗 https://www.potomaclocal.com/2025/10/05/colgan-student-daughter-of-delegate-candi-king-dies-following-sickle-cell-battle/

#3 — Stafford Supervisor Monica Gary Charged in Domestic Assault Involving Juvenile, Alcohol Cited

One of the year’s most explosive political stories, this report drew intense public interest and scrutiny.

The article detailed criminal charges filed against Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary, including an alleged domestic assault involving a juvenile. Readers closely followed developments as the case intersected with Gary’s political future, recent controversies, and public statements made days after the incident.

🔗 https://www.potomaclocal.com/2025/10/23/stafford-supervisor-monica-gary-charged-in-domestic-assault-involving-juvenile-alcohol-cited/

#2 — Buc-ee’s Submits Plans for 120-Pump Travel Center in Stafford County

Few development stories generated as much buzz as Stafford County’s potential first Buc-ee’s.

Readers flocked to learn details about the proposed 74,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps, future EV charging stations, and major road improvements near Interstate 95. The story became a go-to reference as residents weighed economic benefits against traffic and environmental concerns.

🔗 https://www.potomaclocal.com/2025/04/02/buc-ees-submits-plans-for-120-pump-travel-center-in-stafford-county/

#1 — Virginia Launches Nation’s First DMV-Accepted Mobile ID

The most-read Potomac Local story of 2025 put Virginia in the national spotlight.

Virginia became the first state in the nation to launch a DMV-accepted Mobile ID, allowing residents to verify their identity using their smartphones at DMV offices, TSA checkpoints, law enforcement encounters, and select ABC stores. Readers were eager to learn how the technology works, how privacy is protected, and where the Mobile ID can be used as the program expands.

🔗 https://www.potomaclocal.com/2025/11/13/virginia-launches-nations-first-dmv-accepted-mobile-id/

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