Colgan High School mourns death of Delegate Candi King’s daughter

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Public Schools confirmed Sunday that Candis King, a 10th-grade student at Colgan High School and daughter of Virginia Delegate Candi Mundon King, has died.

In a letter sent to Colgan families on Sunday, Principal Tim Healey informed parents of the student’s death. He said the school community would receive counseling and emotional support this week.

“I am saddened to share that Candis King, one of our 10th-grade students, passed away over the weekend,” Healey wrote. “We are working with Candis’ family to provide any needed support. There will be a Critical Incident Team at the school tomorrow. Additionally, there are resources here at school available for both staff members and students who need support in coping with their sadness.”

Healey encouraged families to talk openly with their children about grief and to watch for signs that they may be struggling emotionally. Counselors will visit each of Candis’ classes on Monday, October 6.

“This is a difficult time for our school community, but Colgan High School students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss,” Healey wrote.

Candis King was the daughter of Delegate Candi Mundon King (D–23rd District), who represents portions of Prince William and Stafford counties in the Virginia House of Delegates. King shared publicly last month that her daughter had been battling sickle cell disease, describing her as a “sickle cell warrior” who had spent much of Sickle Cell Awareness Month in and out of hospitals.

“SC continues to find new ways to inflict pain upon my baby. Indescribable pain,” King wrote in a September post on X, formerly Twitter. “But she is strong, and so is her mama.”

Several lawmakers, including Delegate Geary Higgins (R-Loudoun), responded at the time with messages of prayer and support.

Colgan High School’s band and performing arts program, where Candis was reportedly active, is among those recently recognized statewide with the Virginia Music Educators Association’s Blue Ribbon Award for Excellence in Music.

King, first elected in 2021, serves on the Counties, Cities, and Towns, Public Safety, and Labor and Commerce committees in the House of Delegates. She is a graduate of Norfolk State University and has been an outspoken advocate for families affected by sickle cell disease.

She and her husband, Josh King, have three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.