“White Christmas” Opens Today at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

The holiday season has arrived early at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, where Irving Berlin’s White Christmas opens today!

This beloved holiday musical follows veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, a successful song-and-dance duo after World War II. When they meet a pair of talented singing sisters, Betty and Judy Haynes, romance and comedy ensue as the group travels to Vermont to perform a Christmas show. The twist? The inn hosting their holiday spectacular is owned by the men’s former army commander.

With dazzling choreography, heartwarming humor, and Berlin’s unforgettable music — including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the timeless title song “White Christmas” — the show promises an evening of nostalgia and holiday cheer for audiences of all ages.

🎭 Cast Members:

Kevin Cleary as Bob Wallace

as Bob Wallace Ally Dods as Betty Haynes

as Betty Haynes Jordan Thomas Burnett as Phil Davis

as Phil Davis Sarah Mae Andersen as Judy Haynes

🎟️ Ticket Prices:

Adult Dinner & Show – $82 (plus tax)

Seniors (65+) Dinner & Show – $77 (plus tax)

Children (3–17) Dinner & Show – $70 (plus tax)

Military Discount (limit 4 tickets with ID) – $77 (plus tax)

Adult Show Only – $65

Seniors (65+) Show Only – $60

Children (3–17) Show Only – $55

RUSH (same-day purchase, limited availability) – $35

A $5 online processing fee applies per ticket.

Enjoy an evening of music, laughter, and the warmth of the season — perfect for families, date nights, and holiday celebrations.

👉 Get tickets now at RiversideDT.com