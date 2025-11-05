Ribbon Cutting Set for Rollins Ford Park Pump Track in Nokesville

“Join us in celebrating the opening of our new pump track,” Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism announced. “Drinks and donuts for early birds! See you out there.”

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy previously said the long-discussed project “is going to provide a completely different type of recreational activity for the Brentsville District specifically, but for Prince William as a whole.”

The ribbon cutting will take place Saturday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at 14500 Rollins Ford Road in Nokesville. The 6,500-square-foot paved loop—the first of its kind in the county—was made possible through a partnership between the county and the Prince William County Parks Foundation, which raised $179,000 in donations. The facility remains closed to the public until the official opening event.

In our previous coverage, Potomac Local News reported that Gordy described the project as “a completely different type of recreational activity” that helps “get us out of our neighborhoods” and “coming together in a place that belongs to everyone.”

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads. Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting. Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.