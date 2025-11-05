Prince William County Appoints Leslie B. Weldon as New Director of Finance

“Leslie’s proven record of financial leadership and her ability to strengthen complex organizations make her an exceptional addition to our executive team,” Prince William County announced. “Her experience guiding large-scale fiscal operations and commitment to collaboration will help us continue building a financially strong, transparent and forward-looking government.”

“I am excited to start this new path in my career journey by serving the people of Prince William County,” said Weldon. “This position balances my skillset with an opportunity for professional development, and I am grateful to the Board of County Supervisors and the County Executive for their support. I can’t wait to get started.”

Weldon, a Certified Public Accountant and graduate of the Virginia Executive Institute, brings more than 25 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for the Virginia Retirement System, where she led a 55-member finance team. Her appointment as Director of Finance is effective November 10, 2025.

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