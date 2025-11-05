Osbourn High Students to Appear on ‘It’s Academic’ Television Quiz Show

“Osbourn High School’s ‘It’s Academic’ team — made up of students Victoria, Gabrielle, and Marshall — proudly represented MCPS during the show’s 65th season taping on October 25,” Manassas City Public Schools announced. “Special thanks to the team’s coaches, Mrs. Bond, Mr. Iqbal, and Ms. Hagood, as well as Chair Seaberg, Vice-Chair Spall, Ms. Tania, and Mrs. Cook for their support in making this experience possible.”

“We can’t wait to cheer them on when their episode airs January 10 — stay tuned!” the division added.

“It’s Academic” is the world’s longest-running quiz show, featuring teams of high school students competing in rounds of general knowledge questions. Osbourn’s appearance marks another highlight for Manassas City Public Schools’ student achievement and extracurricular success.

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