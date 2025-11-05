Free Tickets Available for U.S. Army Band ‘Pershing’s Own’ Veterans Day Concert at Hylton Center

“Join us for an afternoon of music and meaningful moments as we give a thunderous ‘thank you’ to our nation’s heroes,” The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” announced. “We’re shining the spotlight on the loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage of our Veterans.”

The U.S. Army Band is partnering with George Mason University’s Veterans and the Arts Initiative to present A Salute to Veterans!—a free concert honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The performance will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, and tickets are available at no cost through the Hylton Center Ticket Office.

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