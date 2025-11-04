United Airlines Flight Stops on Runway at Reagan National After Security Threat

“United Airlines flight 512 landed safely at DCA around 11:30 a.m. and stopped on an adjacent runway away from the terminal in response to a security threat,” Reagan National Airport stated. “Runways remained closed until passengers were safely offloaded and bused to the terminal. Runways reopened at 12:50 p.m.”

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police are conducting a thorough investigation with assistance from multiple law enforcement partners. Several flights were diverted during the closure, and officials urged travelers meeting passengers or flying later in the day to expect delays and check with their airlines for updated flight information.

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