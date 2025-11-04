Quantico announces November 2025 fall flushing schedule to improve water quality

“As part of efforts to improve our water quality, our Utilities team has successfully implemented and conducted a biannual unidirectional flushing program to systematically and comprehensively flush the Main side water distribution system,” Marine Corps Base Quantico announced. “This helps reduce water age and ensure water quality in the Main side system.”

Officials noted that “water mains and fire hydrants are flushed through our systematic uni-directional flushing program,” and residents may experience “temporary water discoloration in the flushed area, which can be resolved by running the tap until the water is clear.”

The schedule runs November 3–28, 2025, covering North and South Lyman Park, West Lyman Park, Lejeune Hall, Air Facility, OCS, Barnett Avenue, and MCU.

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