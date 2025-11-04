Manassas Voters Stick With Familiar Faces in 2025 Election

Voters in the City of Manassas reaffirmed their support for experienced leadership Tuesday, reelecting incumbents to key fiscal offices and returning their sitting delegate to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Despite minor changes and one withdrawn candidate, the results across city and state races pointed to a theme of continuity: familiar names staying in familiar roles.

House of Delegates – 20th District

Michelle-Ann E. Lopes Maldonado (D) – 67.80% (13,735 votes)

Christopher M. Stone (R) – 23.92% (4,846 votes)

Write-In – 8.28% (1,678 votes)

Localities reporting: 3 of 3 (as of 2 minutes ago)

Maldonado easily won reelection in the 20th District, which includes Manassas, Manassas Park, and parts of Prince William County.

Her Republican opponent, Christopher M. Stone, withdrew from the race before Election Day but remained on the ballot. A strong write-in effort, largely for Stephen Kent, a local Republican, accounted for more than eight percent of total votes — an unusually high number for a General Assembly race.

Maldonado, first elected in 2021, campaigned on continuing efforts to improve transportation corridors, boost small business development, and expand workforce education.

Commissioner of the Revenue

Tim Demeria – 62.46% (6,944 votes)

Deon A. Shamberger – 37.00% (4,113 votes)

Write-In – 0.54% (60 votes)

Precincts reporting: 6 of 6 (as of about one hour ago)

Demeria won another term as Commissioner of the Revenue, continuing a long tenure in city government. He has emphasized accuracy in assessments, improved taxpayer service, and support for local business growth.

Treasurer

Patricia E. Richie-Folks – 65.25% (7,236 votes)

Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen – 34.19% (3,792 votes)

Write-In – 0.56% (62 votes)

Precincts reporting: 6 of 6 (as of about one hour ago)

Richie-Folks secured another term as City Treasurer, a role she has held since 2018. She campaigned on fiscal transparency, expanding online payment systems, and enhancing customer service.

Election Context

All six Manassas precincts reported results by early evening Tuesday.

The city’s results align with broader regional trends seen across Northern Virginia, where voters favored stability and incumbency in both local and state races. Maldonado’s win solidifies continued Democratic representation for the city in the General Assembly, while Demeria and Richie-Folks’ victories reflect strong local confidence in existing fiscal management.