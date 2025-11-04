Guzman Ousts Lovejoy in 22nd District Rematch; Democrats Sweep Prince William County House Seats

Prince William County voters flipped the 22nd District seat of the Virginia House of Delegates back to Democratic control on Tuesday, as Elizabeth R. Guzman defeated Republican Ian T. Lovejoy in a closely watched race.

According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Guzman received 55.79% of the vote (12,816 votes), while Lovejoy earned 44.03% (10,116 votes). Write-ins totaled 0.18% (41 votes).

In 2023, Lovejoy won the same seat with 52.19% of the vote (16,032 votes), defeating Democrat Travis S. Nembhard, who received 47.58% (14,616 votes). Voter turnout was higher that year, with more than 30,000 ballots cast, compared to just under 23,000 in 2025.

The 22nd District covers portions of western Prince William County, including Manassas and parts of Bristow and Nokesville.

Other House of Delegates Races in Prince William County

21st District

Joshua E. Thomas (Democratic) – 58.18% (17,908 votes)

Gregory Lee “Greg” Gorham (Republican) – 41.66% (12,823 votes)

Write-In – 0.16% (49 votes)

23rd District

(District includes portions of Prince William County and Stafford County)

Candi Patrice Mundon King (Democratic) – 78.19% (7,372 votes)

James V. Tully (Republican) – 21.55% (2,032 votes)

24th District

Luke E. Torian (Democratic) – 91.54% (9,319 votes)

Write-In – 8.46% (861 votes)

25th District

Briana D. Sewell (Democratic) – 90.66% (10,081 votes)

Write-In – 9.34% (1,038 votes)

Source: Virginia Department of Elections – Unofficial Results

(Data current as of November 4, 2025, 8:08:39 PM)

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