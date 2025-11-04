Governor Glenn Youngkin Issues Executive Order to Reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test in Virginia Schools

“By reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test, we’re renewing a proud national tradition that honors the connection between physical wellness and civic readiness,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “When we talk about the future success of the Commonwealth, what we’re really talking about is the health and success of Virginia’s students today.”

The original Presidential Fitness Test began under President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 and was introduced in schools in 1966 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was phased out nationally after 2012, when the federal government replaced it with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program. The change reflected a shift away from ranking students by athletic performance toward a focus on individual health, inclusivity, and lifelong fitness habits.

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